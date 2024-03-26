H/L CREATES NEW BRAND IDENTITY FOR XONAR: AN EXPRESSION OF TRUE SECURITY™

OAKLAND, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xonar Technology Inc. and H/L announced the launch of a new brand strategy and identity to create a digital presence for the technology company. The new brand conveys how Xonar's multi-sensor, AI-empowered security system redefines physical security screening. Throughout their work, H/L leaned into the company's philosophy of True Security™. The spirit of True Security is empowering security personnel with state-of-the-art screening technology that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to minimize human error and maximize throughput and accuracy. Xonar's flagship product, Xonar® TruePort™, was purpose-built to enhance venue safety as well as guest experience.

Through qualitative research and a thorough understanding of the competitive marketplace, H/L developed the brand positioning, manifesto, product naming and brand assets including a vibrant logo, brand standards, best practices, and an energetic new website.

The new website communicates how Xonar is at the forefront of security screening innovation, blending advanced multi-sensor technology, cutting-edge image processing, AI, and cloud computing to deliver industry-leading reliability and accuracy. The new web design showcases how Xonar differs from the competition by featuring an interactive product demonstration and highlighting capabilities and integrations, as well as the system's ability to improve a venue's operational efficiency.

"We selected H/L because they are a highly talented and creative team with a stellar reputation when it comes to brand development and execution," said Hans Hufschmid, Chairman and CEO, Xonar Technology Inc. "The H/L team advanced Xonar from a product to a brand, bringing to life the spirit of "True Security" and our new approach to innovative security solutions."

With a commitment to Make Momentum.™ for its client partners, H/L prides itself on working with brands who are willing to push creative boundaries to communicate and make a bold impact.

"The Xonar team are visionaries in building successful businesses and have developed a state-of-the-art security screening solution that leverages machine learning and AI to redefine physical security," said David Morrissey, VP and Director Brand Strategy for H/L. "Our approach to the rebrand emphasized their differentiation in security screening innovation in a creative and impactful way. We look forward to continuing to make momentum together as we roll out the new brand and welcome a new era of True Security."

ABOUT H/L

Since 1985, H/L has been fiercely independent and committed to Make Momentum.™ The company's strengths include local and national media activations, creative development, insights and analytics, full-scale digital and video production, multicultural marketing, and PR. H/L is headquartered in Oakland, California, with people in 22 states and offices in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix, and St. Louis. What unites H/Lers across the country is a common drive—to pioneer new ways to push clients' businesses forward and serve its communities.

ABOUT XONAR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Xonar Technology Inc. is at the forefront of security screening innovation, blending advanced multi-sensor technology, cutting-edge image processing, AI, and cloud computing to deliver industry-leading reliability and accuracy. Their flagship product, Xonar® TruePort™, has been rigorously tested throughout the United States. TruePort includes optional facial recognition for an additional layer of security. This compact, portable device seamlessly integrates advanced data analytics and digital ticketing, offering a streamlined, all-in-one screening solution tailored to diverse market segments.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Xonar TruePort as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. The National Center for Spectator Sports and Security (NCS4) evaluated Xonar TruePort's ability to detect concealed weapons. The evaluation matrix covered a wide area of functions, including weapon detection, speed of detection, placement detection, alerts, wireless interface, event reporting, outcome reporting, and user interface. The overall composite score of 2.93, out of a possible 3.00, showed that all capabilities were successfully demonstrated.

