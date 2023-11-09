H/L PROMOTES SOPHIA PELLICORO TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

News provided by

H/L

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Pellicoro to Lead H/L's In-House Production Team, Wolfhouse

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H/L today appoints Sophia Pellicoro to the position of executive producer of its full-service production department, Wolfhouse. In her new role, Pellicoro will manage a strong team of video, motion graphics, editorial and digital production professionals.

Continue Reading
H/L PROMOTES SOPHIA PELLICORO TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
H/L PROMOTES SOPHIA PELLICORO TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Pellicoro joined Wolfhouse in 2019 as senior producer. Among her many achievements, she led the production of H/L's newest ad featuring San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy. The campaign is the latest evolution of Northern California Toyota's history of partnering with high-profile local athletes, including Steve Young (former 49ers quarterback) and Buster Posey (former San Francisco Giants catcher). Prior to H/L, Pellicoro worked for Grey in New York and Eleven Inc. in San Francisco servicing a variety of clients including E*Trade, Pfizer, Red Lobster and Marriott. Over the course of her career, Pellicoro has worked on several award-winning campaigns including the E*Trade Baby Superbowl commercial "Save it." She made the Clio Shortlist for Pella Windows "Save the Windows" video and more recently, she won two MarCom awards for Toyota Palisades 2023 TV spots and Toyota's "It Takes a Village" TV spot.

"As a long-time H/Ler, I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead a team of super creative and brilliant people," said Sophia Pellicoro. "The team and I look forward to making momentum and creating nothing short of spectacular for our client partners."

A graduate of Emerson College, Pellicoro has a degree in TV/Video production. She has also been on the production side of various television shows and commercials. Her exposure to startup culture makes her uniquely equipped to navigate the complexities of diverse industry landscapes.

"Sophia's talent, leadership and passion made her the obvious choice for the executive producer position," said Andrea Alfano, CEO of H/L. "She is the ideal person to help grow the Wolfhouse team and its offering and expand the impact we have for our client partners."

Established in 2019, Wolfhouse was created to minimize the need for client partners to engage third-party production houses for top-tier talent. Wolfhouse serves H/L client partners including McDonald's, AAA and Toyota and also works with non-H/L clients. In addition to full-scale, broadcast-level productions, a key focus for Pellicoro and Wolfhouse is H/L's Fast Content initiative. At the core of Fast Content is H/L's ability to quickly ideate and produce compelling brand content that is culturally relevant and highly engaging across emerging digital platforms.

About H/L
Since 1985, H/L has been fiercely independent and making Momentum. The company's strengths include local and national media activations, creative development, insights and analytics, full-scale digital and video production, multicultural marketing, and PR. H/L is headquartered in Oakland, California, with people in 21 states and offices in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix, and St. Louis. What unites H/Lers across the country is a common drive—to pioneer new ways to push clients' businesses forward and serve its communities.

Media Contact:
Nicole Conley
831-713-9076
nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

SOURCE H/L

Also from this source

H/L Awards Seven HS Students in East Oakland with Advertising Scholarships

H/L Awards Seven HS Students in East Oakland with Advertising Scholarships

H/L, the independent advertising agency specializing in highly strategic and creative marketing and communications, today awards seven recipients...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.