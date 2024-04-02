H/L EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH TOYOTA TO KANSAS CITY

OAKLAND, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H/L announced today that the Kansas City Toyota Dealers Association (KCTDA) has selected H/L, a full-service advertising agency, to take over all paid search, planning, and management starting in April 2024. The KCTDA region encompasses a large portion of the Midwest, spanning 28 designated market areas (DMAs) as well as 74 individual Toyota dealerships. This will be an expansion of H/L's partnership with Toyota, as H/L has represented the Northern California Toyota Dealers Association for over 34 years.

KCTDA first engaged with H/L in November 2023. During the pitch, H/L demonstrated its state-of-the-art client dashboards, which allow users to interact with live data with ease. These dashboards empower clients to view the campaigns holistically, down to the DMA level, or even view activity by individual locations/dealerships. Through this advanced data, H/L can optimize client campaigns to impactful business metrics such as dealership visits or even vehicle sales, empowering Kansas City Region Toyota Dealers to test and learn what's most effective in their region.

In addition to H/L's data analytics and media expertise, it is well-established in the business of selling cars. Through its decades of experience with the Northern California TDA, H/L has mastered the art of creating advertising that feels locally and culturally relevant in a specific market. Ultimately, the Kansas City Toyota Dealers win was based on a combination of H/L's past success with Toyota, its ability to operationalize data analytics and reporting, as well as its unparalleled client service and account support.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Toyota through the KCTDA," said Michael Ramirez, SVP and Media Director at H/L. "This is our first expansion of local Toyota media management beyond Northern California, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in data-driven optimizations and paid search bid strategies to generate real business impact for the KCTDA."

H/L is dedicated to Make Momentum.™ for its clients and has a proven track record of doing so for Toyota. Through its relationship with the Northern California TDA, H/L has mastered the formula of turning a national brand into a local favorite. In the 34 years that H/L has partnered with the Northern California TDA, it has helped establish and maintain Toyota's leading market share and brand trust in Northern California. In addition, H/L has contributed to the region becoming one of the best-performing Toyota markets in the nation.

