HLTH Is Coming: Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U.S. Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters

Weiner, who also co-founded industry-defining events Money20/20 and Shoptalk , said 'The last few years have shown that collaboration across healthcare is critical. From providers and payers , through patient groups and life sciences, to policy makers, startup founders and investors, now more than ever, healthcare must focus on solving the immediate challenges systems are facing. HLTH's events bring together the key players, at scale, to navigate the transformative opportunities that lie ahead and ultimately ensure better health outcomes.'

HLTH Europe's agenda will profile the individuals and organisations catalysing action and inspiring change across the entire European health ecosystem. HLTH Europe will focus on tackling the difficult conversations and exploring the many opportunities in European health today,' said Lina Behrens, Head of Content, HLTH Europe.

Early speakers confirmed for HLTH Europe include:

Ian Abbs , CEO & Chief Medical Officer, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust ( United Kingdom )

, CEO & Chief Medical Officer, ( ) Lisa Banks , VP, Digital Health & Innovation, R&D Digital & Tech, GSK ( Belgium )

, VP, Digital Health & Innovation, R&D Digital & Tech, ( ) Chris Bischoff , Managing Director, General Catalyst ( United Kingdom )

, Managing Director, ( ) Eric Carreel, Founder & Chairman, Withings ( France )

Founder & Chairman, ( ) Thomas Clozel , Co-Founder & CEO, Owkin ( France )

, Co-Founder & CEO, ( ) Maris Dreimanis , Head of Digital Transformation, The National Health Service of Latvia ( Latvia )

Head of Digital Transformation, ( ) Nadine Hachach-Haram , Founder & CEO, Proximie and NHS Surgeon ( United Kingdom )

, Founder & CEO, and NHS Surgeon ( ) Nicolas Hantzsch , Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Patient21 ( Germany )

Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, ( ) Adama Ibrahim , VP Digital Strategy and Change Management, Novo Nordisk ( Denmark )

VP Digital Strategy and Change Management, ( ) Alyssa Jaffee , Partner, 7wireVentures ( USA )

Partner, ( ) Stefanie Kemp , Chief Transformation Officer, Sana Kliniken ( Germany )

, Chief Transformation Officer, ( ) Heyo Kroemer , CEO, Charité ( Germany )

, CEO, ( ) Rana Lonnen , Managing Director, dRx Capital, Novartis ( Switzerland )

, Managing Director, dRx Capital, ( ) Sophie Park , Managing Director, Bayer G4A ( USA )

, Managing Director, ( ) Marlies P Schijven , Professor of Surgery, Chair on Digital Health, Amsterdam University Medical Centers ( Netherlands )

, Professor of Surgery, Chair on Digital Health, ( ) Johannes Schildt , CEO & Co-Founder , Kry/Livi ( Sweden )

CEO & Co-Founder ( ) Dan Vahdat , CEO & Founder, Huma ( United Kingdom )

, CEO & Founder, ( ) Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation and Chief Innovation Officer, Sheba Medical Center ( Israel )

'We've been blown away by the early support for HLTH Europe. To be more than a year out, and to have sponsors on board like Aptar, AlbionVC, ANDHealth, AWS, Headspace, Infermedica, Phillips, Propeller Health, ResMed, and Withings is astonishing.' said Katy Fryatt, Managing Director, HLTH Europe. 'These early sponsors are 'the first on the dance floor', and we're grateful for their support as we build HLTH in Europe.'

HLTH has also secured a number of key strategic partnerships with European and US organisations, including ECH Alliance, Digital Salutem, Galen Growth, HealthXL, HolonIQ and Healthcare World.

About HLTH Inc & HLTH Europe

HLTH Inc.'s mission is to empower individuals within the healthcare ecosystem to solve complex challenges, foster innovation, and catalyse change for good and for all.

Founded in 2018, HLTH Inc.'s flagship event, HLTH unites over 10,000 healthcare leaders in Las Vegas each autumn and has quickly become the U.S.'s number one event in healthcare innovation. Led by an expert local team (based in London and Berlin), HLTH Europe will combine the best of HLTH's U.S. events with the unique needs of the complex European health markets, to catalyse change and highlight opportunities for improving experiences and outcomes across the continent.

The inaugural HLTH Europe will take place at RAI, Amsterdam from 17-20 June and is projecting 3,500 attendees, 250 speakers and 350 sponsors.

