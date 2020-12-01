H&M And Billy Porter Team Up With The Trevor Project For $250,000 Giving Tuesday Donation Drive

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M and Emmy, Tony & Grammy Award Winning Artist, Billy Porter are partnering to support The Trevor Project, which provides free and confidential crisis counseling to LGBTQ youth. This donation will support The Trevor Project in their mission to provide services to Every Single One of the LGBTQ youth who need them. Starting on November 30th, customers can visit TheTrevorProject.org where H&M will match all donations up to $250,000. Visit hm.com for more details.

In the U.S., more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year and The Trevor Project wants to be there for every single one of them who needs help and has nowhere else to turn. The Trevor Project's trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 via a phone lifeline, text, and chat to remind LGBTQ youth that they are deserving of love and respect and should be proud of who they are. This holiday season, H&M is proud to partner with The Trevor Project to remind LGBTQ young people that they are never alone.

"The Trevor Project is a cause that is close to my heart and the work they do is saving the lives of our LGBTQ youth in some of their most vulnerable moments. I'm excited to team up with H&M for Giving Tuesday to encourage others to give what they can to continue these important and lifesaving resources that the Trevor Project provides," said Billy.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Trevor Project this year for Giving Tuesday 2020. This builds on H&M USA's support of the LGBTQIA+ community over the years and we are proud that this partnership will help them continue their life saving work," said President of H&M USA, Stefan Vos.

H&M's contribution will help The Trevor Project to grow their free and confidential crisis services to meet the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis. This includes recruiting and training thousands of additional crisis counseling volunteers, building technological infrastructure that allows them to scale rapidly while maintaining (and even improving) their high quality of care, and doing outreach to diverse communities, including the many Black and Latinx LGBTQ youth in need.

"The Trevor Project is grateful to H&M and Billy for supporting our life-saving crisis services at a time when we're experiencing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the anxieties of the holiday season. Your generous donation will empower us to train a record number of crisis counselors and scale our programs towards serving every single LGBTQ young person who needs and deserves our support," said Muneer Panjwani, VP of Foundation, Government, and Corporate Partnerships at The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The Trevor Project was founded in March 1998.

