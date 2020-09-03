H&M And Italian Brand Giuliva Heritage Collaborate On A Collection Of Timeless Pieces With Sustainability As A Focus

In the beginnings of Giuliva Heritage, Margherita often used to borrow from Gerardo's wardrobe, regularly dressing in his clothes. In keeping with this ethos, Giuliva Heritage x H&M features traditional shirting, strong tailored blazers and contemporary trench coats in recycled wools, recycled polyester and organic cottons. Accompanied by flowing blouses, dresses and wearable coordinating separates, these looks offer a concise, classic wardrobe. Timeless tones of beige, navy, dusky blue and burgundy are featured alongside pinstripe and plaid with details such as cowl-necklines, bishop sleeves and high waists.

"It was wonderful to work with H&M on this collection. Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time. We were especially delighted to use recycled materials with every look. We have always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts, and this collection undoubtedly captures that," says Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with fine tailoring experts Giuliva Heritage. Inspired by classic menswear designs, both our teams were excited to create accessible and timeless pieces for the modern woman. With H&M's conscious fabrications and Giuliva Heritage's enduring designs, we've created long lasting pieces that we hope our customers will pass down from generation to generation," says Maria Östblom, Head of Design Womenswear at H&M.

For campaign and still life images, click here

For a link to shop collection, click here

Contact Information:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

