H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY

News provided by

H&M

03 Oct, 2023, 08:18 ET

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2nd, H&M and Rabanne celebrated their forthcoming collaboration with a starry guest list of industry insiders at Paris' legendary Silencio nightclub. 

A trailblazer on the French fashion scene since its late founder Paco Rabanne presented his era-defining 1960s creations, today Rabanne is equally celebrated for its effortless wardrobe proposals under creative director Julien Dossena.

Continue Reading
H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY
H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY
H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY
H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY

The event offered a first look at the Rabanne H&M collection, which includes womenswear, menswear and accessories as well as home decor. It will launch in select stores and online at HM.com on November 9th, 2023.

Cher, Elle Fanning, Peggy Gou, Robyn, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Alton Mason, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Ashley Graham and Tina Kunakey all wore key looks from the high-energy Rabanne H&M collection.

Additional guests included: Amina Muaddi, Tyga, Rianne Van Rompaey, Alexander Edwards, Jade Rabarivelo, Rafael Pavarotti and Issa Perica.

"Rabanne has always been a joyful brand, and this event captured the playful mood of the Rabanne H&M collection. I always want people to feel liberated when they wear our clothes, so it was great to see guests having fun and embracing the collection's hedonistic spirit," says Julien Dossena, Creative Director at Rabanne.

"Where better to reveal a collection made for floor-filling moments than at an iconic nightclub? It was a joy to unveil the Rabanne H&M collaboration in Paris with our guests revealing the show-stopping potential of this versatile collection," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Womenswear Design and Creative Advisor at H&M.

For more information, please visit: https://www2.hm.com/en_us/life/culture/inside-h-m/rabanne-hm-collaboration.html

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M

Also from this source

H&M STUDIO CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF DESIGN FEATURING SCULPTURAL SILHOUETTES AND RICH HUES WITH H&M STUDIO'S A/W23 COLLECTION

EVA CHEN AND H&M LAUNCH KIDS COLLABORATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.