H&M And The Ellen Macarthur Foundation Rethink Denim Design And Production In A Move Towards Circularity

There are three jean styles, two jackets, an overshirt, tote bag and a bucket hat – all made from denim with a modern workwear vibe – in a color palette of light grey, washed black, mid-blues and deep indigo. The collection rethinks the design and production of denim products, furthering our aim of becoming fully circular in all our processes. With workwear silhouettes and details, the three jean styles in the Jeans Redesign collection are slim and straight, regular straight and a more relaxed shape, while the workwear jacket has three patch pockets to the front, the trucker jacket has a zip fastening and the overshirt has two patch pockets over the chest.

As a Strategic Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, H&M is working together with other companies, governments and cities, academic institutions, emerging innovators, small and medium sized enterprises and more to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. The Jeans Redesign project is about celebrating our denim expertise and designing pieces that are durable, timeless and easy to repair, while also aging with a beautiful patina. We followed and, in some cases, even exceeded the guidelines put forth by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on garment durability, material health, recyclability and traceability.

The denim fabric used throughout is made from a mix of:

Organic cotton

Up to 35% recycled cotton (from post-consumer waste)

Dyes that considerably reduce water waste and energy consumption compared to conventional alternatives

Going beyond the specific requirements set in the Jeans Redesign guideline, we also used the Screened Chemistry method for selecting safer chemicals. Only low impact finishes were used (green score in EIM, Environmental Impact Measurement by Jeanologia). No conventional plating was used on the metal trims, thereby reducing the environmental impact. To enable circularity of our products, we used Tencel threads so the product can be recycled easily at the end of their life.

"Sustainability and circularity should be seen as the parameters that designers move within. It's a new set of borders and limitations, if you like. Being a designer is also about finding new opportunities and connecting more with the technical side of how a pair of jeans are made. This project went back to the foundations and what was taken for granted before was now seen with new eyes. With this collection we hope that we can take another great step towards making more sustainable products," says Jon Loman, designer at H&M.



H&M Jeans Redesign launches October 15th and will be available in selected stores worldwide and online at hm.com.

