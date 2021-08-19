H&M and The Marsha P. Johnson Institute Partner to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Students With "Fresh and Fabulous for Fall" Gathering in NYC With Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

The retailer and nonprofit partnered to support and celebrate LGBTQ+ students and the beauty inherent within varied gender identities with a "Fresh and Fabulous for Fall," shopping spree. Held at H&M's flagship location on Fifth Avenue on August 19, 2021, the intimate event featured an appearance by Emmy nominated actress and singer Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez and MPJI Executive Director and Founder Elle Moxley.

Approximately 20 students received hair, makeup, styling, and a photo shoot in addition to the shopping spree. Participants also attended a trailer screening of Moxley's first feature film, BLACK Beauty, followed by a fireside chat with Rodriguez exploring Moxley's experience as a leading activist and organizer in the Black and transgender communities. The event aimed to uplift students and instill confidence in advance of school starting in the coming weeks.

In addition to the New York City event, MPJI and H&M USA are working with local LGBTQ+ organizations in the Los Angeles, Houston and Columbus, Ohio metropolitan areas to provide shopping sprees and identity-affirming resources for local LGBTQ+ students ages 14–24.

As part of the partnership, H&M USA has made a donation to MPJI to support its mission of protecting and defending the human rights of BLACK transgender people.

"Feeling fresh and fabulous enables anyone to feel their full strength and power," Moxley said. "These events enable participants to feel confident and to come into their own with a new look, style and perspective to start the school year off right. We are thankful to H&M for their partnership and commitment to putting dollars and resources into the hands that need it most."

Coming off her historic Lead Actress Emmy nomination and the release of her first single "Something To Say" MJ once again teamed up with H&M to show her support. "I always love partnering with H&M, whether to support the right to vote, or joining other LGBTQ+ community to be a part of a global Pride campaign. And now with MPJI, it was just an exciting moment to support an initiative and organization I love and know is doing such important work," MJ says.

The retailer advocates for full equality for transgender and non-binary people and the partnership continues H&M USA's year-round commitment to the community through support of The Trevor Project, the ACLU, the UN Free & Equal Campaign, and as a signatory on the Human Rights Campaign Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation.

"H&M supports the LGBTQ+ community today, and every day. We're proud to host this gender identity affirming event that will help students feel confident, powerful, included and whole," says Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, H&M.

For more information on the Marsha P Johnson Initiative please contact:

MPJI Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

For photos click here.

For more information on H&M please contact:

H&M Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

*We hope you enjoyed reading about the latest H&M news, but if not please just send an email to [email protected] and request to be removed from our media list.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 53 online markets and approximately 4,950 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com .

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

