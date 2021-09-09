H&M Announces Collaboration With Fashion Icon Iris Apfel

Iris is a self-made businessperson, interior decorator, fashion designer and style icon, famous for her stand-out style, fierce individuality, bold fashion choices and creative designs. She represents the notion that style and inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone, regardless of the price.

H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her eccentric style and influence with the fashion community. For 100 years, Iris has inspired people to create, celebrate and embrace their own personal style and continues to be a pioneer in the fashion industry. Her colorful outfits and bold accessories have been a point of fascination for decades - she embodies what it means to be a true, fearless style icon.

Inspired by Iris' eye-catching style and unique flair, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection will include a stunning assortment designed for everyone. The collection includes clothing and accessories – all created embracing Iris' bold sense of style and independence in mind.

Key pieces in the collection include colorful coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and bright printed dresses, featuring a mix of textures, interesting cuts and patterns. A jewelry and accessory line has also been designed to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris's layered look and love of chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.

All materials used in the collection are recycled, or sustainably sourced and each garment and accessory has been made with circularity in mind.

'I think H&M is fabulous and are absolute pioneers in their field – which I love!

I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!

Iris Apfel.

"Iris epitomizes personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as being totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about – a means to express yourself, who you are or want to be and having fun at the same time – a true inspirer!"

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M Womenswear.

