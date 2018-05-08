H&M At The Met Gala: Custom Gowns For Fashion's Biggest Night

"Designing these H&M looks for this year's Met Gala has been an honor. Each look has been entirely custom-made, focusing on rich detail and a modern take on red carpet glamour. We wanted each of our guests to feel both serene and effortless," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"This is my first Met gala... I still can't believe I'm going. I feel honored to be surrounded by such incredible artists and wear this customized gown. I feel like a gilded princess," says Lili Reinhart.

"I love how this chainmail dress takes the theme of the exhibition and pushes it somewhere modern and fresh. It's so much fun to wear," says Olivia Munn.

"The hand-beading and embroidery that has gone into this dress is extraordinary. It is so perfect to wear on this special night," says Alek Wek.

Actress Lili Reinhart wore a silver dress inspired by armor. A cloud-like drape of silver lamé organza was held by a silver corset, creating a dramatic contrast between control and flow. The corset was decorated with chunky metal chains in antique silver, while silver lame organza was draped first as a mini-skirt, before billowing into a long train.

Actress and model Olivia Munn wore a daring sleeveless chainmail dress that draped on the body like liquid. Golden chainmail was cut long and lean, with a plunging neckline and open sides, held by links of golden rings that reveal the skin beneath.

Model and activist Alek Wek wore a draped, flowing gown that took inspiration from mosaics. A long train of silver and jewel tones was created from a pattern of beading and sequins. The mosaic-like pattern also appeared at the off-the-shoulder bust, which was contrasted with a waist and skirt in deep red double silk, lined in gold and slit high at the front.

Actress Kiersey Clemons wore a richly beaded dress like a netting of gold and pearl. This diamond-shaped embroidered net sat close against the body with a deep neckline, leading to a full yet straight skirt held by a soft crinoline, the embellished net sitting on sheer nude organza.

Model and actress Jasmine Sanders wore a voluminous gown of gold metal lamé. The gown was softly draped off the shoulder, then held by an elegant slim waist. The dress then released into a dramatic full silhouette, a high slit revealing Jasmine's legs to emphasize the modern lightness.

Model and influencer Luka Sabbat wore an extravagant robe entirely hand-embroidered with sequins. The intricate pattern was made from sequins in antique silver, deep red, burgundy, gold and royal blue, while the cuffs, shawl collar and lining were in black silk. Luka also wore tuxedo trousers made from sustainable materials organic silk, tencel and wool.

To celebrate fashion's biggest night, H&M has created The Gala Collection, an exclusive capsule of four red carpet looks inspired by celestial glamour. The Gala Collection is now available online at hm.com worldwide, as well as at H&M's 5th avenue flagship store in New York.

