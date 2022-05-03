H&M BRINGS GILDED GLAMOUR TO THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART’S COSTUME INSTITUTE BENEFIT

"It has been a pleasure working on these pieces for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit. We were influenced by the Gilded Age while designing these two custom looks, really drawing on styles in the United States from the 19 th and 20 th centuries. Both designs have very dramatic and glamorous details, really highlighting the opulence of the Gilded Age," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"Each year, The Met Gala shines a light on important moments in fashion history and I am so excited to be a part of H&M's storytelling process at this year's gala," says Laura Harrier

Actor Laura Harrier wore a gown that draws on the fashion styles of the Gilded Age. The dress is a corseted gown that accentuates the waist, creating the hourglass figure that was representative of the era. The top of the gown is a boned corset-style bodice, attached to a cartridge pleated skirt with a vintage petticoat underneath which adds volume and creates the silhouette symbolic of the era.

Designer, Victor Glemaud's ensemble is a tribute to the late fashion icon André Leon Talley, paying homage to his signature look with a dramatic opera coat. The opera coat includes details inspired by the American couture designer, Charles James, and is dramatically worn over a classic tuxedo. The entire look in white and ivory, creates an angelic and powerful expression. Victor's look is a reinterpretation of white tie, classic and refined, yet includes contemporary details in monochromatic colors.

"I have a long history of working with H&M on the Met Gala and have been honored to escort some of their guests. I have been lucky enough to enjoy the process of seeing my look conceived, fitted and brought to life by the stellar H&M design teams. This has been an amazing moment for me," says Victor Glemaud.

