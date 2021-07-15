­­H&M Campaign Spotlights The New Role Models Of Today - Kids

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As H&M continues to bring forward and champion young changemakers, we're amazed by the lessons kids can teach all of us, making grownups look small. This summer, we begin telling the first of these stories by putting the spotlight on kids who embody the optimism, collaborative spirit and free-thinking of a true role model. Role models featured in the campaign include:

Ryan, 11, founder of Ryan's Recycling Business, who says, "The future belongs to those who live in it."

Catarina, 13, climate activist, surfer and loudmouth, who says, "Kids born in the fire know how to put it out."

Jewel, 5, community leader, optimist and provocateur, who says, "Don't fight each other, fight together."

Henrique, 12, different ability champion, who says, "Teach the grownups to dream bigger."

Stephen, 9, engineer and community hero, who says, "Kids don't know what they can't do."

H&M wants to help support kids around the world with a donation. To celebrate our role models, H&M is proud to make a $100,000 donation to support UNICEF's work to ensure Every Child realizes their rights, including their right for their voice to be heard. H&M will launch a t-shirt collection developed by the H&M Design Team that draws inspiration from our new role models. The t-shirts will express their wise thoughts and amplify their voices. The collection will be available online at hm.com from July 22nd.

"The lessons kids are teaching us served as the inspiration behind the t-shirt graphics, but they are also timely reminders of the work we all need to do for a better future. It's been so uplifting and motivating to learn how kids are driving change around the world, in their local communities and beyond. We're also very happy that the sales of these role models t-shirts will support the important work by UNICEF around the world," says Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Design Kids at H&M.

"We are very grateful for this donation to support and empower children and young people around the world. Every child has equal rights, every child can be a role model. Children are experts on their own lives, brave and dare to dream. It is time to listen to children and make their voices count," says Pernilla Baralt, Executive Director at UNICEF Sweden.

Visit the H&M digital platform for inspirational Role Models stories, and more information about the initiative.

