H&M Celebrates Pride Across the Americas

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, H&M reaffirms its year-round dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community with the relaunch of its "My Chosen Family" campaign, which focuses on the concept of non-biological families that play an essential role for many people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, as Pride celebrations unfold across the Americas this June, H&M stands at the forefront with a series of initiatives and support spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador. The brand will also feature prominently in the Pride marches of cities like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, Bogotá and Quito.

"For H&M, Pride is something we celebrate and endorse 365 days a year, but in June we raise our voices even louder," says Carlos Duarte, President of H&M Region Americas. "We support our colleagues and customers who are members or allies of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as our various partner organizations who have a crucial impact on people's lives across the Americas."

In the U.S., H&M has long been an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community and is proud of its ongoing support of groups such as the ACLU and The Trevor Project (TTP). On June 11th, H&M will sponsor the ACLU's Pride Reception NYC to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ work of the NYCLU & ACLU. H&M also marks its fifth year of partnership with TTP and will be matching donations made between June 12th to 14th up to $150,000 to further their mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. Last year, H&M's support during Pride 2023 helped TTP's trained counselors serve over 500,000 LGBTQ+ youths. Since the partnership's inception, H&M has donated over $1 million to TTP's life-saving mission.

In Canada, H&M continues its steadfast support for the Rainbow Railroad, a global nonprofit aiding at-risk LGBTQIA+ individuals in finding safety worldwide. For the second year in a row, H&M is proudly sponsoring the Freedom Party Toronto, an iconic fundraising event organized by the group, showcasing its commitment to championing LGBTQI+ rights and community initiatives.

H&M will this year expand their support of The Trevor Project to Mexico with a donation. This new arm of partnership also includes a brand-new volunteering program between H&M employees in Mexico and TTP which will provide life-saving services for LGBTQIA+ youth struggling with mental health.

Internally, H&M will engage its partnership with the ACLU through a speaker series aimed at educating and empowering the brands Colleague Resource Groups, the first installment beginning this June. Led by PrisHM (LGBTQIA+ colleagues and allies) and Vibe (Colleagues of Black, African and Caribbean descent and their allies), the focus of this workshop will be on discussing anti LGBTQIA+ and discriminatory laws that disproportionately affect both communities, with a special emphasis on the challenges faced by Black Trans women. The aim of this series is to empower colleagues with information to make educated voting decisions and provide support on how to navigate the voter registration process.

