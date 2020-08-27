H&M Collaborates With Beirut-Based Designer, Sandra Mansour, For A Feminine Collection Dedicated To The Love Of Nature

Sandra Mansour established her fashion house in 2010 and her attention to detail and craftmanship, mixed with inspiration from art and her surroundings in Beirut, shines through in all her designs. For the Sandra Mansour x H&M collection, Sandra draws inspiration from elements of nature and female artists such as Toyen, Dorothea Tanning, Lena Leclercq, and Bibi Zogbe. The result is a feminine and strong range of dresses, blouses and skirts, a tailored blazer, and a printed T-shirt and hoodie. Fit and flare shapes and ruffled hems are mixed with volume and statement details in an earthy color palette of greys, ivory and black. Mansour names each of her collections, and the Sandra Mansour x H&M collection is titled "Fleur du Soleil" after becoming fascinated with the way a sunflower follows the sun from day into night. Dot, floral and sunflower motifs enrich sheer, delicate fabrics and emphasize the craftsmanship, while the feminine silhouettes exude power and urban edge.

"The inspiration for the H&M collaboration was nature and natural elements. Especially the sunflower, which represents the cycle of life, and its dependency on sun and light. Poetry and painters inspired the selection of fabric – the dark laces, jacquards, and embroidered organza. With the Fleur du Soleil collection, I want to talk to woman around the world by sending a message of hope, something we really need right now," said Sandra Mansour, CEO and designer.

"The first things you notice about Sandra Mansour's designs are their dreamy qualities and sheer beauty, but then you get further drawn into the craftsmanship, the storytelling and the modern youthfulness. There's also something empowering about the femininity. We're proud to be collaborating with such a trailblazer and look forward to launching the collection worldwide!" says Maria Ostblom, Head of Womenswear Design at H&M.

