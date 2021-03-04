H&M Collaborates With Héctor Bellerín On Men's Collection That Pushes Sustainability And Style

"Fashion is like activism, and our clothes can spread a positive message to others. I am happy to collaborate with H&M on this collection entirely made from sustainably sourced materials, and to push for a better future for fashion and the planet," says Héctor Bellerín.

"Héctor Bellerín is a leader of the generation that's redefining men's style and advocating for positive change. Everyone at H&M is so happy to collaborate with Héctor to create Edition by Héctor Bellerín, our first sustainable collection for men," says Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M.

Edition by Héctor Bellerín is a collection that has sustainability and style at its core. The collection is made entirely from more sustainable materials, in line with both Bellerín's environmental values and H&M's own transparent commitment to change. In the collection, cotton is organic, or recycled from textile production waste. Nylons and polyesters are recycled, while viscose fibers are from sustainable sources. Where possible, Bellerín was eager for pieces to be made from single materials to make them easier to recycle.

Alongside the sustainability aspect of the collection, Bellerín has been deeply involved in the design process at every stage. His signature style is felt throughout, from the authenticity of oversized streetwear and utilitarian pieces to the sharp new update of timeless men's staples. The muted earth tones reflect the effortlessness of Bellerín's own personal style, while playful graphics show how he communicates serious issues with positivity.

With each piece, Edition by Héctor Bellerín proves the season's key pieces can be made with sustainability in mind. A lightweight grey field parka is oversized with drop shoulders, a concealed hood, a tab fastening at the collar and drawstrings at the waist and hem. A boxy-cut beige blazer is entirely unstructured, matched with wide cropped pants. A cotton poplin striped shirt has a roomy silhouette and exaggerated functional pockets, while zip-off cargo pants can be quickly transformed to shorts.

Resort shirts and relaxed pants have an ease that is ready for the new season, as do knitted shirts and tees, all with a roomy silhouette. Hoodies, sweatshirts and tees are printed with positive slogans such as "Live With Purpose" and "To Protect Our Future Together", alongside a graphic of a planet Earth in action. The collection is completed by a check shopper printed with the graphics, plus a check cap and bucket hat.

Héctor Bellerín is a Spanish international footballer and the vice-captain of Arsenal FC. Off the pitch, Bellerín is admired worldwide for his forward-thinking personal style, and is a passionate advocate for veganism, sustainability and social responsibility.

For still-life images, click here

For campaign images, click here

For H&M Magazine article, here

Contact Information:

Media Relations

[email protected]

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 52 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

