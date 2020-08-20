H+M Industrial EPC Launches Redesigned Company Website

PASADENA, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC has recently unveiled its completely redesigned company website. The goal of this new site is to better reflect the organization's culture and brand strategy. The site now includes a refreshed look and style, enhanced content, and is now optimized for all devices allowing for easier viewer interaction.

H+M worked with Poetic throughout this design process through strategy, design, and execution.

"This was a very exciting project for our team to work on. We hope this new site allows for a better website experience for visitors and gives potential and current customers a more meaningful representation of the services we can provide," stated Robyn Hall, Sr. Marketing Manager of H+M Industrial EPC.

The new website, http://hm-ec.com/ , centers on the visitor's experience and caters to multiple user types while supporting organizational goals. By employing market research, competitor analysis, keyword and SEO analysis, and stakeholder interviews, Poetic created a site map and design that showcases H+M Industrial EPC as an industry leader who is deeply focused on customer service. The strategic website serves as a platform for the H+M Industrial EPC team to share and educate users as well as demonstrate H+M's role as a dynamic partner who adds value across all phases of a project.

"We were excited to partner with H+M's talented team. Our strategic, data-driven approach provided a robust website for H+M's customer and employee engagement. Project lead designer, Gary Norris, created a bold and contemporary design suited to H+M's EPC excellence. Poetic's processes and design resulted in a user-centric website to celebrate H+M's industry leadership with a commitment to quality, safety, and project execution," said Poetic's President Sean Haynes.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

Poetic is a leading technology and creative services company, based in Houston, Texas. The company leverages deep expertise in application development, design, digital marketing, and project management to build strategies and technologies that allow their partners to be competitive today and define tomorrow. Poetic believes fearless innovation guided by integrity yields tangible results for their partners, their employees, and their communities. For more information, please visit poetic.io .

