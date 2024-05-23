H+M Industrial EPC Named Best In Class At 37th Annual Safety Excellence Awards

PASADENA, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, headquartered in Pasadena, TX, was awarded "Best in Class" for the category General Contractor Small at the 37th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards on May 17, 2024.

H+M Industrial EPC at the SEA Banquet 2024

The Industry Business Roundtable (IBR) commended companies in the Greater Houston Area for exceptional safety achievements during the 37th annual Safety Excellence Awards (SEA), co-hosted with the Houston Area Safety Council. Contractors seeking recognition undergo a two-step evaluation process, including nominations from industry clients and a comprehensive review of safety data, alongside a field audit to validate the effectiveness of their safety protocols. H+M was nominated by over 40 clients and vendors, including Arkema, Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, Kaneka, Kuraray, LaPorte Rail and Terminal, Lubrizol, Nippon Chemical, OxyVinyls, Targa Resources, and Texas International Terminals.

The Safety Excellence Awards aim to unite chemical, refining, and energy firms along the Gulf Coast, fostering collaboration with contract companies to enhance on-site safety, minimize accidents, and, crucially, prevent injuries to personnel.

This is H+M's second year winning Best-In-Class. Jay Bice, HSE Director of H+M Industrial EPC, reflects on H+M's commitment to safety, stating, "We believe in making safety a part of everyday life for our team members. Receiving this award for a second time is a great reminder that we're staying true to that commitment day in and day out."

As a part of the awards process, IBR collaborated with the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC) and committed four Best in Class winners to present their best practices at the 2024 EHS Seminar & Industry Tradeshow at Moody Gardens on June 4, 2024. H+M's best practice was voted as one of those. It will be presented at that event and the Industry Business Roundtable/HASC Best Practice Seminar on June 20 at HASC Auditorium.

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our clients. http://hm-ec.com/

