H+M Industrial EPC Named Best in Class at 35th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards

PASADENA, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, headquartered in Pasadena, TX, was awarded "Best in Class" for the category General Contractor Small at the 35th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards on May 20, 2022.

The Houston Business Roundtable and the Health and Safety Council recognize companies in the Greater Houston Area for outstanding safety performance through HBR's audit process and the banquet co-hosted with HASC. Contractors must receive nominations from industry clients and then be evaluated through a two-step process to be considered for this award. The process includes a thorough analysis of safety data and a field evaluation to verify the extent and effectiveness of the contractor's safety program. H+M was nominated by Kuraray, Texas International, and TPC.

2022 was the 35th anniversary of the awards and strives to bring together chemical, refining, and energy companies on the Gulf Coast in a cooperative and collaborative effort with contract companies to improve on-site safety, reduce accidents, and, most importantly, reduce injuries to personnel.

"With a mantra of 'Inspiring a Lifestyle of Safety,' we encourage safety in all daily activities to all our employees. This award proves that we are all living that lifestyle every day," states Brandon Hogan, P.E. – President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

