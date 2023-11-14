H+M Industrial EPC Recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace by Houston Chronicle

PASADENA, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, a full-service engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, is honored to announce its recent recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle. This distinction highlights the company's ongoing dedication to fostering an outstanding work environment that promotes growth and well-being among its staff.

Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC, stated, "Our team is the cornerstone of our success. We strive to maintain a workplace that embodies safety, team success, client experience, and continuous improvement, and we are thrilled to see our efforts validated through this award."

The selection process for the Top Workplaces award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey measures various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"The Top Workplaces honor is more than just recognition. It's confirmation that we're on the right path," Erin Eason, Human Resources Director at H+M Industrial EPC, remarked. "We continuously aim to enhance our work environment, and the insights we gain from our employees through the survey process are invaluable."

It is the ninth time H+M has been named to the list. This recurring recognition as a Top Workplace is a testament to H+M Industrial EPC's dedication to maintaining a collaborative work environment that both challenges and rewards its employees.

Brandon Hogan further emphasizes the importance of the award, stating, "Each piece of feedback we receive is an opportunity to evolve, and we are deeply committed to ensuring our employees feel valued and engaged."

For additional information about H+M Industrial EPC and its dedication to a positive workplace culture, please visit hm-ec.com.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "building our future through people and data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our customers. http://hm-ec.com/

