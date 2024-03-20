H+M Industrial EPC Secures Place Among the Nation's Top Workplaces in 2024

PASADENA, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, a leader in the industrial engineering, procurement, and construction sector, proudly announces its receipt of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, as featured in USA TODAY. This recognition highlights the organization's commitment to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience. This year is significant for H+M Industrial EPC as the company celebrates its 35th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy and continual growth in the industry.

Erin Eason, Human Resources Director at H+M Industrial EPC, expressed her excitement: "Receiving the Top Workplaces award is not just a recognition of our efforts but a testament to the strength of our team. We strive to create an environment where our employees feel valued and empowered, and this award acknowledges that we are on the right path."

The Top Workplaces program, with a history spanning 17 years, has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

Brandon Hogan, P.E., President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC, added, "This award is particularly significant as it extends beyond regional recognition in the Houston area and ranks us among the best places to work in the country. It is 100% attributable to our awesome team and our adherence to our core values of safety, team success, client experience, and continuous improvement. Being recognized among this great group of companies is a moment of pride for all of us at H+M."

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, H+M Industrial EPC secured the award based solely on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage. The survey results were evaluated against industry benchmarks, focusing on research-based statements that predict high performance.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, commented, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor. Companies like H+M Industrial EPC, which have built and nurtured people-first cultures, truly set themselves apart in a competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the energy and chemical industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "building a better future, delivering project success with winning teams, data, and systems," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our customers. http://hm-ec.com/

