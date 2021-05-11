H&M Introduces Blank Staples' Wholesale

The Blanks Staples' Wholesale launch will offer customers the opportunity to purchase up to 120 pieces of qualifying styles including short-sleeve t-shirts, long-sleeve tees, sweatshirts and hoodies and modern color pallets, including black and cream. This fully cotton collection offers a more conscious choice, as 100% of H&M's cotton is now organic, recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way. Each staple provides a blank canvas including a blank neck tag for a fully customizable collection. Customers will also be able to source additional materials including fabric pens and iron-on stickers to tie-dye techniques, embroidery, and screen or digital printing.

In celebration of the launch of Blank Staples' Wholesale, H&M has partnered with three creatives to make full collections of their own using Blank's garments for their businesses and artistic projects to show other creatives what's possible through the model. Custom chainstitch embroidery by small business owner and embroiderer Chainstitch, houseplant-meets-streetwear clothing brand, Plantmanp, and Los Angeles Taco Restaurant, Tacos 86 were chosen based on their creative credentials and their statuses as artists and/or small businesses. Each partner was given a bulk amount of Blanks' Wholesale product and a brief to use their distinct style and make their own collections. These collaborations are examples and a source of inspiration to show the many possibilities of using the Blanks Staples' Wholesale model to inspire other artists and businesses.

The Blank Staples' Wholesale pieces are available now at hm.com.

