H&M Launches First Rental Service In The U.S. as a Sustainable Alternative With ONE/SECOND/SUIT

"Job interviews can be a nerve-wracking experience. But we believe nothing should hold you back. Least of all what you wear," says Sara Spännar, Head of Marketing & Communications H&M. "The ONE/SECOND/SUIT is ready-to-wear confidence. A signal to the world and a reminder to yourself that you've got what it takes."

When we look good, we feel good, which is why we are enabling people to rent an H&M suit, completely free, for 24 hours. The ONE/SECOND/SUIT initiative launched in the UK on April 15th and in U.S. on May 13th and will run for a test period of 3 months.

ONE/SECOND/SUIT launches with a stirring and evocative film by critically acclaimed director Mark Romanek. The film captures the nerves and self-doubt we all face on the day of a big interview. An emotional call from Mom gives the cast an affirming pep talk and reinforces the confidence of the candidates to seize this opportunity.

Romanek is best known for his psychological feature film One Hour Photo, starring Robin Williams, and his adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed novel, Never Let Me Go. His iconic music videos have earned him over twenty MTV Video Music Awards and three Grammy awards - more than any other director.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 52 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

