H&M Launches Loyalty Shopping Program

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the H&M Member program launch, customers who opt-in today through May 29th, will receive a one-time offer of 20% off their entire purchase as well as special offers included within the app. The brand will work with external partners, such as Drybar™, to incentivize their loyal customers. H&M Member is a two-tiered program, with Member and Plus level status. The idea behind the tiered approach is to be able to reward the most loyal customers extra benefits and experiences once they achieve a certain level.

Online or in-store fans that join the H&M Member program will enjoy a slew of rewards such as the initial sign-up offer, earn points for every dollar spent, receive personalized offers including: 25% off an item of their choice for their birthday, Member Days, Bonus points on specific merchandise, access to special shopping events, digital receipts and free shipping on purchases over forty dollars. Once a Member earns 500 points they are shifted into Plus level which unlocks free shipping, unique events and special access to limited collections.

Beginning today, as part of a larger partnership with Drybar, any customer that signs up for the H&M loyalty program will also receive 20% off a Blowout or Dry Style service, honored at all US Drybar locations nationwide. Members should also lookout for special events featuring Drybar services at select H&M locations this fall.

Make sure you download the H&M app and sign up for H&M Fashion News to receive the latest information about your favorite products. The H&M Member program is currently live in 17 markets of the 72 in which we operate.

For more information on how to sign up please visit hm.com.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 48 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

Drybar: Named one of the top "100 Brilliant Ideas" by Entrepreneur magazine and one of New York Magazine's "Boom Brands," Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it. Drybar opened its first shop in Brentwood, California in 2010 and has grown to over 125 locations nationwide. The brand offers a full line of professional products & tools available at Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta and select Bloomingdale's locations nationwide. Drybar Founder Alli Webb was named one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company, and has been featured on the Cosmo Power List by Cosmopolitan magazine, as well as the Fortune 40 Under 40 List. She was recently on the cover of INC Magazine's July 2018 issue, and also made her debut on CNBC's Shark Tank as the newest guest shark

