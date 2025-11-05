H&M SPOTLIGHTS BLACK DESIGNERS WITH THE STYLE SHOP, CURATED BY MAISON BLACK

MAISON BLACK TO HOST SHOP AT H&M LOCATIONS IN FOUR U.S. CITIES

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Today, H&M announced The Style Shop, Curated by Maison Black – an in-store experience designed to spotlight the work of Black designers and creatives in select H&M stores across the country.

"H&M is proud to spotlight the creativity and entrepreneurship of Black designers during this peak shopping period through our partnership with Maison Black," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Americas. "This initiative offers our customers a meaningful opportunity to discover and support Black-owned brands, while reinforcing our commitment to fostering inclusion and amplifying diverse voices in fashion."

Curated by Maison Black — a fashion platform founded by Tori Nichel and dedicated to elevating Black designers through storytelling, commerce, and community — the shopping event will be featured in H&M stores across the country, highlighting local Black entrepreneurs at each location. H&M's The Style Shop, Curated by Maison Black will debut at the Swedish brand's recently opened store at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles on November 30 and will continue over four weeks with activations in Houston, Chicago, and New York City. Each event will offer a unique opportunity for customers to discover and shop fashion, beauty, homeware, and art from Black-owned brands.

"As a destination for discovery of Black designers, our partnership with H&M amplifies our mission to foster the community and create revenue-generating opportunities for Black designers, artists, and beauty brands," said Tori Nichel, Founder of Maison Black. "The holiday season is a pivotal moment to excite and delight consumers. H&M provides an accessible space to explore, be inspired, and shop Black-owned designers."

This partnership builds on H&M's broader mission to elevate underrepresented voices in fashion. By teaming up with Maison Black, H&M aims to provide a platform for emerging and established Black designers to reach new audiences and showcase their work in a high-visibility retail environment.

Each activation of H&M's The Style Shop, Curated by Maison Black will feature a select group of local Black designers and entrepreneurs. Event details are below:

Los Angeles, California

Sunday, November 30

H&M at The Original Farmers Market

6333 West Third St, Suite E-16, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Featuring : 241 Cosmetics, Amour Propre, Ashley Nora, Born to Roam, Cocoacentric, Elizabeth Laine, and Miles & Milan

Houston, Texas

Saturday, December 6

H&M at The Galleria

5135 W Alabama, Space 5221, Houston, TX 77056

Featuring: Elle Olivia, Joe + Monroe, Reau Monde, The Art of Shawn Artis, To'sha Bags, and Vontelle Eyewear

Chicago, Illinois

Saturday, December 13

H&M Michigan Avenue

679 North Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Featuring: Confidence Apparel, Fashion Fair, Inspire by Tyler, Maya Winston, Red Elephant Candle Company, and Saint Martin

New York City, New York

Saturday, December 20

H&M Harlem

100 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Featuring: Create the Culture Embroidery, EENY Eyewear, Grayson White Ceramics, Jam + Rico, KIN Apparel, Lola Faturoti Loves, and Sarep + Rose

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About H&M

H&M is committed to making fashion accessible to all through its business idea: fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. H&M offers a broad range of styles for different personalities, preferences, body types, ages, identities, occasions and cultures. The H&M brand also includes H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty. Customers can express themselves through the brand's diverse, fashionable and current assortment, which includes everything from unique designer collaborations and functional sportswear to affordable wardrobe essentials, beauty products and accessories. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

About Maison Black

Maison Black, founded by womenswear designer Tori Nichel, is a platform where discovery meets distinction. Maison Black is not just a retail destination; it is a curated experience where the artistry of Black designers takes center stage. From city to city, our immersive pop-up experiences transform shopping into a cultural moment—one that bridges commerce and community with intention, elegance, and purpose. Rooted in the legacy of trendsetting and the pulse of Black creativity, Maison Black is a catalyst for visibility, longevity, and sustainability in fashion. We exist to ensure that Black design is not only celebrated—but effortlessly found. Each curated capsule is a testament to the artistry and innovation of Black designers — creatives who influence the global fashion and elevate the sartorial conversation. Through our platform, they are seen, supported, and spotlighted on a global stage. At Maison Black, we don't follow trends. We illuminate the creators who set them.

