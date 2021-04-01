H&M Launches New Sustainability Concept Debuting Sustainable Fabrications For The Future, As Seen On Barbie Ferreira, Ariana Grande and Normani

H&M has long been dedicated to making positive change and to drive progress within sustainable fashion. The latest initiative, Innovation Stories, sees H&M push further for positive transformation with a directional concept that showcases innovation, sustainable fabrications, and design.

Science Story pays tribute to the brilliant minds behind fabrications of the future. The collection introduces new materials such as EVO by Fulgar®, a bio-based yarn derived from castor oil, and Desserto, which is a plant-based alternative to leather, produced from cactus plants. Key womenswear pieces include the wide-leg bright white jeans with removable double waistband, the lightly cropped chalk-white shirt with oversized breast-pocket and the cuffed tracksuit. Energetic and bold accessories are the edgy antidote to the collection's clean and classic clothing; the chunky necklace with orange swirls and rhinestone detailing, coordinating statement loop rhinestone earrings, high-heeled green strap sandals and recycled plastic blue sunglasses with a double-lens frame.

"Innovation Stories is a platform that pushes our experimentation to the next level. The initiative encourages our work with scientists and developers and puts a spotlight on our progressive ideas. Science Story is a homage to the years of research and experiments behind these incredible materials," says Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at H&M.

"Our new concept continues H&M's journey towards a sustainable and circular fashion system. Innovation Stories allows us to develop and grow, all while creating desirable and long-lasting pieces that we hope our customers will love and be proud of," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

H&M released the 2020 Sustainability Performance Report yesterday announcing a new materials goal to use 30% recycled materials by 2025 and that 64.5% of H&M materials are now from recycled or more sustainable sources. Read the full 2020 Sustainability Report here.

