H&M Online Gets A Fashion Makeover!

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H & M, H&M Hennes & Mauritz Inc., one of the world's largest retailers known for offering high fashion and quality basics at affordable prices in a sustainable way, is proud to unveil their all new e-commerce site and mobile application for customers in the USA. Rapid digitalization is transforming the fashion industry - and creating opportunities. H&M is accelerating its transformation to take advantage of these opportunities to create a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience online, on your mobile device and in our physical stores.

The all new site and mobile app will have many new features including Visual Search, payment via PayPal, Scan & Find, Rate and Review, free return to stores, live chat, new shipping options and the up to date #HMxME gallery for style inspiration from all over the world. Coming this fall, H&M will also offer customers the option to "find in store", creating the ability to locate an item in your nearest H&M. The online site has been updated with all the new features automatically, but to see the changes reflected in the mobile app, users will need to delete the old app and download the new version, for both iPhone and Android.

Visual Search - A fantastic feature that enables you to find and search for items by using images! You can search for products by uploading a picture from social media or by taking a picture of someone's style. Simply upload the picture and H&M will find similar styles for you.

Scan & Find – Offers a wider product assortment and one stock availability for the customer between the physical and online store. If you can't find your size in store or want to learn more about a product, scan the price tag to find the item on hm.com. You can check for size availability, color options, and more!

Rate and Review - Customers can review items that they've received from their online purchases. Items can be rated out of 5 stars and include additional details such as the size and fit of the garment and leave comments regarding the product as well. The reviews will be listed on the product detail page so fellow shoppers can see what others think prior to their purchase.

#HMxME – H&M offers our customers all over the world the fashion they need to look and feel good. Building on this we now have an inspiration gallery on hm.com where we feature style snaps from our fashion fans globally who simply use the hashtag HMxME in their social posts, H&M is curating an international gallery of fashion for everyone to feel inspired.

These further changes to the customer experience come off the heels of H&M's all new sizing structure which was changed earlier this year for the ladies' customer to be more reflective of the North American industry standard and to be in line with the customer expectation in the market.

To see the all new site please visit: http://www2.hm.com/en_us/index.html

To visit the new #HMxME gallery please click here.

To see the new size guide please click here.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,800 stores in 69 markets including franchise markets. In 2017, sales including VAT were SEK 232 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 171,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

