H&M PREVIEWS STRANGER THINGS KIDS SUMMER COLLECTION WITH A LIMITED TIME IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE IN H&M LOOOPTOPIA ON ROBLOX

17 May, 2023

The in-store collection will be featured as rewards in a new experience within H&M Loooptopia on Roblox

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Following the launch of the H&M Loooptopia experience on Roblox in January, H&M is proud to announce a new limited time experience in the metaverse, showcasing an exclusive Stranger Things summer collection, also launching in stores and online on May 18th, 2023.

The Stranger Things inspired summer collection features relaxed and easy summer separates, retro prints inspired by the 80's and 90's and graphic t's as well as varsity style jerseys and effortless surfer inspired sets. The 24 piece capsule collection offers a size range for kids 8-14yrs old and will be available to shop in stores and online at www.hm.com

"Our launch in the metaverse earlier this year is continuing to allow us to explore exciting ways to engage with our current and new customers, like our new Stranger Things x H&M Pop-Up Event in H&M Loooptopia on Roblox," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation & Marketing, H&M Americas. "Bringing one of the most popular shows on Netflix into our digital H&M Loooptopia world through the "Surfer Boy Pizza Delivery Game" perfectly aligns with our ambition to provide fun and stylish content for all."

The "Surfer Boy Pizza Delivery Game" inside H&M Loooptopia launches on May 25th and is inspired by the 'Surfer Boy Pizza' restaurant in Season 4 of Stranger Things. In the main hub of Looop City, users will be able to play a fast-paced Pizza Delivery game with bespoke Stranger Things clothing as rewards, featuring Argyle the Surfer Boy employee. After completing all the deliveries within the experience, they will unlock a special trailer of what will come later this fall within the H&M Loooptopia experience.  

The game includes multiple deliveries in each level and will continue to increase in difficulty. The first round of deliveries will be a small number, but with each new level, these increase along with less time to complete the mission. Later levels are located in other biomes to encourage players to explore these exciting spaces. When players complete all the delivery rounds, they will unlock a special trailer of what will come later this fall within the experience.

Launched in January 2023, the H&M Loooptopia experience on Roblox is an immersive 3D experience filled with social interaction, engaging environments, mini-games, styling sessions, alternate worlds, events and more. It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity in a fun, creative, and playful environment on the Roblox platform that's connecting millions of people through immersive shared experiences, all while encouraging creativity and self-expression. 

