H&M Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's pajamas

Hazard: The children's pajama sets fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama tops and contact H&M for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card.

Consumer Contact:

H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on Legal & Privacy and then Recalled Items for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 9,000

Description:

This recall involves two styles of children's 100 percent cotton knit, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2 through 10.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The recalled tops from this set include: a pink long-sleeve top with a dog's face screen-printed onto the front, and two extended 3D fabricated ears. The gray long-sleeve top includes a pink bow trim located at the neckline, a pink heart screen-printed on the left chest and is paired with long pants (pink and polka dot print.) Both the top with the dog's face and the gray top with the pink bow are being recalled. The product code for this pajama set is 0494860.

The second style was sold as a single set. The recalled top is a white long-sleeve top with a cat's face screen-printed on the front with two extended 3D fabricated ears, paired with long white polka dot pants. Only the top is included in this recall. The product code for this pajama set is 0537645.

The seven-digit product (P/N) number is located on the wash care label inside the garment.

Incidents/Injuries: None Reported

Sold At: H&M stores nationwide and online at www.hm.com from July 2018 to May 2019 for between $14.99 and $24.99.

Importer: H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured in: Bangladesh



Recall Number: 19-176

