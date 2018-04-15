H&M Reveals Their Designer Collaboration With MOSCHINO Through Instagram Live

The call, from Gigi Hadid to Jeremy Scott, was projected on digital screens at the annual MOSCHINO party in Coachella, California and live broadcasted on @hm, surprising guests with the big news. Jeremy and Gigi were dressed in the first looks from the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection, a collection full of the vitality, playfulness and humor that has made the label one of the most beloved in fashion today. For H&M, Jeremy Scott has designed new MOSCHINO collections for both women and men, as well as a full range of accessories and some extra surprises too.

"I am so excited about MOSCHINO [tv] H&M. My life's work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I'll be able to reach more of my fans than I've ever had the ability to do," says Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of MOSCHINO.

"MOSCHINO [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour. Jeremy Scott is amazing – he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M.

The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M campaign is a radically innovative TV concept enmeshing social and traditional media to create a multi-platform takeover – a captivating new "zapping" experience for the digital world.

For a full interview with Jeremy Scott visit: www.hm.com/magazine



www.moschino.com / www.hm.com / #HMOSCHINO

INSTAGRAM: @hm / @MOSCHINO — TWITTER: @hm / @MOSCHINO — FACEBOOK: @H&M / @MOSCHINO

CONTACT: Marybeth Schmitt, H&M USA, Tel: 647.336.3200, Email: Mediarelations.us@hm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-reveals-their-designer-collaboration-with-moschino-through-instagram-live-300630001.html

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

http://hm.com

