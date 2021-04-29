H&M Spring 2021 Drives Innovation In Sustainability Further -- With A Fashion-Forward Sporty Minimalist 90s Vibe

The collection draws inspiration from the minimalist nonchalance of the 1990s and plays with volume and a touch of easy tailoring. Key pieces in the collection are easy-to-wear dresses, sleeveless tanks, single-breasted blazers, shorts with elasticated waistbands, denim trousers and a trench coat.

After making its debut in H&M Conscious Exclusive AW20 Collection, Agraloop™ Biofibre™ has now been upscaled to the main collections, another innovative example of how Conscious Exclusive is a proven incubator for new technologies and materials. Transforming food crop waste — in this case, oilseed hemp waste — into a natural fiber, Agraloop™ Biofibre™ can be found in several pieces, such as the sleeveless cropped hoodie and the softly structured trench coat.

The rest of the collection features other more sustainably sourced materials, some left undyed, encompassing organic cotton jersey, denim and poplin, and crisp organic linen. H&M's ambitious aim to only use 100% recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030 is ongoing, currently with 64.5% of the total assortment made from more sustainable materials.

Further information can be found in H&M Group's Sustainability Performance Report 2020, which transparently reports on progress and learnings, as well as 11 different Report Stories that highlight this work during the year.

