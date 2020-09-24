H&M Studio AW20 Collection, As Seen On Irina Shayk, Jameela Jamil And Sasha Lane, Celebrates Bold Opulence And Rebellious Charm

With notes of 70s rock, disco and punk, the AW20 collection offers an interchangeable mix of party-anywhere pieces with tailored separates. Mood board references include David Bowie's gender-fluid flair. The collection's key pieces comprise of a tailored bright blue suit with a nipped-in waist, a strong-shouldered recycled Italian wool grey coat, and recycled polyester frilled blouses. A decadent color palette of azure blue and malachite green is offset by pops of champagne pink, alongside marbled bespoke prints inspired by Italian palazzos.

The campaign's exclusive social media filter hopes to encourage H&M's audience to get involved. Customers are invited to share their personal styling of the collection, along with the campaign talent on social media. Giphy stickers will also be available to inspire playful customization.

"The AW20 Studio collection muse is not afraid to challenge the status quo. This collection is for those that celebrate being oneself above all else. We hope our customers feel inspired to dress with a carefree, rebellious attitude," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"In keeping with H&M's strive for innovation, the H&M Studio team experimented with an exciting new campaign format for AW20. Adapted for today's climate, this new way of working gives our global cast the creative freedom to style, photograph and express themselves in the comfort of their own space. We hope the new collection and campaign encourages everyone to celebrate their style," says Kattis Bahrke, Head of Creative Marketing and Communications at H&M.

