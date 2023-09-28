H&M STUDIO CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF DESIGN FEATURING SCULPTURAL SILHOUETTES AND RICH HUES WITH H&M STUDIO'S A/W23 COLLECTION

News provided by

H&M

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mood of dark glamour takes hold with H&M Studio's A/W23 collection. Inspired by the thrilling simplicity of classic black, silhouettes channel the stark sophistication of film noir heroines. This collection marks the 10th year of H&M Studio with daring designs that are tailored to perfection. The H&M Studio A/W23 will be available today in select stores in the U.S. and www.hm.com

Continue Reading
H&M STUDIO’S A/W23 COLLECTION
H&M STUDIO’S A/W23 COLLECTION

"H&M Studio is our most directional, fashion-forward offering. For Autumn, our design team has created a collection that feels pragmatic, but poetic. Premium qualities are featured throughout the collection with tailoring, outerwear, and decorated denim that you'll fall in love with instantly, and wear over and over, for years to come," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design and Creative Advisor at H&M.  

Key pieces include sharp suiting and sculpted outerwear offset with embellished wardrobe staples and polished accessories. For daytime, a tailored maxi coat with a nipped-in waist hints at feminine allure alongside a bright-white shirt punctuated with an oversized bow. For evening, the collection offers low-waisted jeans with rhinestones and a coordinating jacket, as well as a black A-line mini dress adorned with a white collar. Accessories include nappa-leather boots, statement jewelry, and a padded cushion-clutch bag, reworked from the H&M Studio archive crafted in soft black leather. The collection features durable, high-quality fabrics with the majority made from more sustainably sourced materials, including recycled polyester and Tencel.

"This season the design team was inspired by horror-movie heroines whose style always stays sophisticated, no matter how spooky the circumstances. We wanted to channel that pulled-together look with pieces that confer polish but are practical enough to transition effortlessly between situations and seasons," said Linda Wikell, Concept Designer at H&M Studio.

About H&M Studio
H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013, the biannual collections are developed in-house by a dedicated design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier. The A/W23 collection marks 10 years of H&M Studio, and a new chapter for the limited-edition collections. In a newly expanded remit, from this season H&M Studio will comprise a creative framework that encompasses multiple limited-edition collections per year, with several drops per season.

To download images, click here
To shop the collection, click here

Contact Information: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M

Also from this source

EVA CHEN AND H&M LAUNCH KIDS COLLABORATION

CREATIVE VISIONARY HERON PRESTON AND H&M PRESENT H2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.