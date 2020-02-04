H&M Teams Up with Ruth Carter on a Limited-Edition Collection

The Ruth Carter x H&M collection aims to inspire pride, connection, and personal expression as it spreads a message of individuality, self-confidence, drive and determination with '90s streetwear inspired silhouettes in the Liberation flag colors of red, black, and green. Key pieces include oversized sweaters, sweatpants, t-shirts and bucket hats that sport encouraging motifs such as "Ruthless," "Trust Your Voice, and "Truth." Complete with eleven styles ranging from $12.99 to $39.99, the Ruth Carter x H&M collection motivates and encourages the style conscious to "trust your voice" and to live your "truth."

"When I was working on the many Spike Lee films, I got the nickname, 'Ruthless' by other key crew who would say, 'Hey Ruthless!' I like to think it's because I worked so hard behind the scenes designing looks and running the streets of New York to gather materials and get hundreds of actors in costume, helping the actors connect to characters through fashion. This collection was created in that spirit and it serves to empower anyone with an inner creative who is passionate about nurturing their voice and determined to share their story - their art. It is to inspire a new generation, who need to project a personal expression of inclusion and who want to do it authentically in a way that vibes with their creative self, so I want to encourage them to 'Trust Their Voice,'" said Ruth Carter.

Shot on a makeshift set of a retro brownstone in a city neighborhood, the Ruth Carter x H&M collection is celebrated with a campaign that takes the form of a modern-day podcast titled "And That's The Truth, Ruth!" The podcast is hosted by Ruth Carter herself and popular comedian Jay Versace. Their playful and witty dialogue highlight the inspiration behind the Ruth Carter x H&M collection and Ruth's history with fashion, costume design, film, television and culture. Known not only as a costume designer but also as a historian and a keeper of African American stories, Carter's collection with H&M in tandem with the podcast allows for a dialogue about the African American experience that bridges generations.

"It was so exciting to partner with Ruth and H&M on this campaign! I'm so glad that I was able to be a part of this moment!" said Jay Versace.

Additionally, in honor of their partnership with Ruth Carter, H&M has created a scholarship with Carter's alma mater, Hampton University, a historically black university in Hampton, Virginia.

