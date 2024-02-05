H&M UNVEILS ITS NEW SOHO LOCATION, SHOWCASING CURATED FASHION AND ONE-OF-A-KIND SECONDHAND PIECES

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M today announced it has opened a new brand destination in New York City's iconic SoHo neighborhood. The store is a new concept for the brand, offering a unique, modern shopping experience with the most fashion forward womenswear, elevated styling and for the first time in North America, a shop-in-shop featuring curated secondhand pieces. Located at 591 Broadway, the almost 10,000 square foot store was designed by the brand's in-house architecture team and takes inspiration from the aesthetic of the neighborhood's renowned art galleries.

The facade of H&M SoHo location.
The facade of H&M SoHo location.

 "This new location marks our return to SoHo, a neighborhood which continues to be an epicenter of fashion and style," says Carlos Duarte, President of H&M Americas. "We've been testing new store concepts in NYC, such as our recent H&M Williamsburg store experience, with the aim of building the best, elevated shopping experience for our customers. We're excited to bring H&M SoHo to life through curated, trend driven products as well as a new secondhand offering, all in a sleek and inspiring store that fits seamlessly into the fabric of the neighborhood."

The assortment of womenswear has been curated to mirror the neighborhood with fashionable and trend driven products, while still offering a diverse assortment to allow customers to express themselves. For admirers of preloved pieces, H&M SoHo's "Pre-Loved" shop-in-shop will offer trendy secondhand garments, the first H&M store in North America to do so. From February 7th, New York based seller of designer vintage clothing and accessories James Veloria will also curate select pieces to add to the "Pre-Loved" offering.  

"After premiering our first U.S. secondhand platform "H&M Pre-Loved" online last year, we are thrilled to build on this offering by launching H&M SoHo with the first secondhand shop-in-shop in North America," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing, H&M Americas. "Providing our customers the fashion they crave in a new store that is inspiring, and tech driven, is exactly where we want to be as a brand to achieve our goal of liberating fashion for the many."

Customers visiting H&M SoHo will also benefit from improved service features for a seamless shopping experience. Along with the option for mobile checkout from anywhere in the store, customers can enjoy smart mirrors in fitting rooms that identify customers' products, including the size and color, and provide personalized product or styling recommendations. The mirrors also allow for items to be requested and brought to fitting room cabins by a sales associate. Opting for in-store pick up of online orders at one of H&M SoHo's lockers also offers an easy and time saving option for New Yorkers on the go. Behind the scenes, the store runs on RFID-enabled systems, which allow for stock accuracy and location, plus faster and more efficient replenishment from stockroom to the salesfloor.

