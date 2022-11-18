NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, H&M is opening a brand-new store experience in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that is fresh and surprising while paying homage to the iconic neighborhood. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of the brand's most fashionable styles, H&M Williamsburg will also host exclusive programming and brand moments in a space designed to evolve throughout the year. Every 4-12 weeks the brand will unveil a new "chapter" with updated fashion, visuals, experiential events and a crop of celebrated, local neighborhood partners – bringing to life a new store concept that moves at the speed of style.

H&M unveils year-long rotating style destination in the heart of Williamsburg

Located in the heart of Williamsburg at 92 N. 6th Street, the over 7,000 square foot space opens on November 18th and will continue its tenure through January 2024. A first of its kind in the world for the brand, the experience is an invitation into the DNA of H&M – a destination that is experimental in design, progressive in programming and a place for the curious to explore style in a fun and community-focused setting.

"With H&M Williamsburg we threw out the traditional store playbook to build something unexpected that embodies who we are as a brand today," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation & Marketing for H&M Americas. "We're inviting both our loyal fans and new customers to experience H&M in a new light – marrying style, culture and exclusive experiences at our new home in Williamsburg."

H&M Williamsburg will begin offering unique consumer activations starting in 2023 to elevate the experience, occurring two times a week, focusing on culture and community. These events will center around art, fashion, and music as well as local businesses and personalities. A neighborhood partner will curate new weekly offerings for events each Friday, including DJs, artists, and style makers who will contextualize their "chapter" for both the general public and VIP guests.

The first "chapter" will celebrate H&M's holiday campaign by featuring "Brasserie Hennes". Inspired by a wintery French brasserie that is the perfect place to cozy up in during the winter season, the space will feature the best fashion from H&M's holiday collections, as well as a highly curated market of local Williamsburg merchants selling their seasonal goods, perfect for gifting, from December 1st to December 30th. A variety of products will be offered at the market, including scents, home goods, vintage pieces, gourmet foods, accessories and beauty products, making H&M Williamsburg the perfect place to get your holiday look as well as a gift for your party host.

No matter the time of year or campaign being presented, certain elements of H&M Williamsburg will remain consistent, such as a designated space for content capture and an inspiring retail display. Additionally, beginning in the new year, ever-green partner activations from three local Brooklyn-based brands will have their own dedicated space in the store. These partners will provide the essentials that have come to define the perfect day out in Williamsburg: a coffee station, a magazine rack and music that serves as the soundtrack for the space.

Customers visiting H&M Williamsburg will also benefit from the latest in retail technology for an easy shopping experience. Thanks to widespread RFID, store employees will be able have full visibility of inventory and size options in real time. Along with the option for mobile payment from anywhere in the store, customers can enjoy smart mirrors in fitting rooms that identify customers' products, including the size and color, and provide personalized product or styling recommendations. The smart mirrors use the same RFID technology to gather information about what items a customer has brought into the fitting room and the mirrors collect only product data.

"After collaborating on so many successful projects over the last fifteen years with H&M, we're thrilled that our Williamsburg-born and based agency, The Gathery, was tapped to bring this creative and progressive endeavor to life in our own neighborhood," says Nicky Balestrieri, Co-Founder of The Gathery. "We've long known that the future of retail is in experience, so to join forces on a project like this, ultimately benefiting our community, was a no-brainer. We're excited for our neighbors to visit the ever-evolving space throughout the next year and experience H&M in a totally new light."

As the ways in which consumers want to shop, interact and have fun evolve, H&M continues to transform its business to be customer centric and meet them where they want to be. H&M has always been at the intersection of modern culture and fashion, with New York City as its home in the United States. With the brand's arrival in the iconic neighborhood, H&M is not just extending the brand into, but truly celebrating, Williamsburg.

For more information:

Please visit:

https://www.HMWilliamsburg.com

For photos:

Click here.

Please contact:

H&M US Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE H&M