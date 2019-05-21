H&M US launches second collection in support of LGBTQI+ community with a campaign starring Laverne Cox

H&M continues their support of the LGBTQI+ community with a fun and festive capsule collection for men, women, and non-binary individuals. The Stay True, Stay You campaign, highlighting the collection, was shot in every day city settings and modeled by a diverse cast of LGBTQI+ individuals including actress and activist Laverne Cox, internet phenomenon Rickey Thompson, influencer Shannon Beveridge, and lifestyle bloggers Brock Williams and Chris Lin.

The collection features a colorful range of athleisure inspired garments and playful accessories for all. The pieces will be available online and in stores beginning May 30th. 10% of each sale will be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, which champions for equal rights and fair treatment of the worldwide LGBTQI+ community.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this campaign, celebrating an incredible community that I am so thankful and proud to be a part of," says Laverne Cox, actress and activist.

The capsule collection spreads the message of individuality, diversity, self-confidence, and equality with varied silhouettes and motifs that sport the iconic LGBTQI+ rainbow. Silhouettes range from cropped and boxy to body-hugging and sporty, while key pieces include a retro bodysuit with rainbow wings, a multi colored sequin top and shorts, and a rainbow mesh t-shirt complimented with a rainbow nylon zip up jacket. Thoroughly modern and versatile in both styling and expression, the Love for All collection and campaign embodies the fun, positive energy of the LGBTQI+ community and H&M's stance on LGBTQI+ treatment and equality.

"I am full of pride to see the Love for All collection come to life! During the shoot the entire team and cast were excited to be part of a campaign celebrating their similarities and embracing their differences. The collection is just that...bright, fun, sporty and for everyone," says Ezinne Kwubiri, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, North America.

For campaign images, please click here

For collection images, please click here

Contact Information:

Media Relations

MediaRelations.us@hm.com

