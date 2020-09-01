H&M USA Announces Voting Initiative For 2020 Election

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M USA is committed to raising awareness around civic participation and voter rights, offering paid time off to all 17,000 employees on November 3rd in order to cast their votes. To further support democracy at its most important moment, the brand will utilize its stores and online presence to encourage customers and staff to use their voice, understand their rights and register and make a plan to vote.

H&M believes everyone should have access to great fashion, a seat at the table and a voice to advocate for what matters most. Through its voter registration and education initiative, working with I AM A VOTER and the American Civil Liberties Union, H&M USA will create unique and accessible opportunities around voter registration and voter rights education in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. election.

Beginning September 1st, 2020, customers and staff visiting any of our 562 stores nationwide will be encouraged, through in-store signage, to text HMVOTES to 26797 to check their registration status or sign up to vote, in partnership with I AM A VOTER. H&M has also created a separate landing page on hm.com supporting the ACLU's efforts to help ensure everyone understands their rights as a voter and has access to vote by mail in their respective state, through the ACLU's vote by mail education tool. A companywide internal campaign will provide even more education around voting rights, access and history to H&M's U.S. employees.

"As a member of the Civic Alliance, we recognize the importance of businesses working together to build a future where everyone participates in shaping our country, and we are excited to offer our H&M customers and staff an easy way to register to vote, learn more about their rights as voters and to provide our teams with the necessary paid time off to cast their ballots," says Stefan Vos, President of H&M USA.

For more information please contact:

Email: [email protected]

H&M, 110 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 51 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

