H&M's S/S26 Collection hones in on rich nostalgia and unexpected contrasts

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NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The H&M S/S 26 womenswear collection embraces playful and bold nostalgia by blending eras and influences into a compelling and liberating collection that rethinks Spring dressing.

Flashes of different eras from the 80s, 90s, and 00s add surprise and intrigue across key pieces, creating a wardrobe with an intentional sense of history and culture. The collection celebrates the way modern looks blend the past with the present and resurface in unexpected and dynamic ways.

H&M S/S 2026 H&M S/S 2026

In the collection, exaggerated volume contrasts with bold silhouettes. Sharp meets fluid, daring edge meets sophistication, gritty urban meets jet set glam, and modernity meets curated heritage.

"I loved building the universe of the S/S 26 collection: it's sensual, sharp, fluid, provocative and refined. We had so many amazing references on our mood board, from chic Silverlake girls to 2010 trends and Indie Sleaze staples." - Eliana Masgalos, Womenswear Design Director at H&M.

A key chapter of the collection's story is conceptualized by opulent embroideries and bold crochets that bring a sense of craft and tactility to fringed tops, semi-sheet gowns and vests, and highly detailed blouses. This decadent softness is grounded by mid-wash denims and minimalist leatherwork such as cropped jackets with graphic lines, anoraks, and Bermuda shorts. Sharp suiting in linen blends brings sophisticated, modern elegance. Hero items include scarf-detail tops, skirts layering over trousers, sculptural asymmetric bandeau tops, and jackets with eye-catching curved fronts decorated with buttons. Modern takes on athleisure come with a note of technique and texture.

The collection's jewellery is sculptural – including shell motifs on necklaces and earrings, oversized bangles of metal and wood, and numerous statement pendants. Accessories include a mini handbag fully decorated with shells, and a metal shell-shaped bag with a tassel detail. Shoes include strappy and thong sandals: flat, or with sculptural curved wedge heels.

Across the collection, the palette fades from sandy beige to cool white and classic black, with accents of red, offering a vision that combines breezy, sun-kissed charm with sensual, high glamour. The S/S 2026 collection will launch in H&M stores and online beginning March 26, 2026.

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SOURCE H&M