H&M USA Celebrates Giving Tuesday With GLAM4GOOD Foundation

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GLAM4GOOD into the holiday season," said Emily Scarlett, Head of Communications for H&M USA. "Our partnership throughout the last few years has had a lasting effect on both our staff and the communities we call home."

GLAM4GOOD is a non-profit organization that creates and celebrates social impact, and empowerment through beauty and style. The GLAM4GOOD Foundation harnesses the healing power, joy, and attention that fashion and beauty bring to raise awareness, bolster self-esteem, promote healing, honor courage and provide life-changing makeovers, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives for everyday heroes and people in need.

"Improving the lives of others is the ultimate form of style! The GLAM4GOOD Foundation is honored to serve as a philanthropic partner to H&M USA. Having the participation of H&M employees at our events, in-kind product and monetary donations, as well as social media support have helped GLAM4GOOD make a difference for thousands of recipients across the country" says Mary Alice Stephenson, GLAM4GOOD Founder.

This year's holiday campaign builds on an existing relationship between the retailer and the non-profit, who have teamed up in recent years to benefit families and youth in need across the country. From survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto, to families affected by the California Wildfires, two Back to School events in New York and Chicago, H&M and GLAM4GOOD have worked together to champion positive change through fashion.

