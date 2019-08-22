H&M USA Celebrates Launch Of Employee Ambassador Program, H&M Insiders

The H&M Insiders program will be the first H&M Employee Ambassador program in the United States with 15 employees from stores and offices across the country chosen based on their content, personality, location, brand values, and style. The employees taking part in the yearlong partnership represent a diverse mix of the nearly 16,000 H&M employees across the country, showing that H&M is a workplace where you are encouraged to be yourself and dress your personality, no matter what that is.

H&M is so excited to share the 15 H&M employees who have their own unique take on our brand. See how they incorporate H&M into their everyday lives, from edgy outfit styling to chic home decorating. Learn more about each one of them and follow along on their journeys.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

