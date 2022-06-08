H&M USA Celebrates Pride 2022 with Continued Support of The Trevor Project and Chosen Family Campaign

H&M USA in particular has been an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community for years, and is proud of its ongoing support of such groups as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, The Ali Forney Center and the ACLU. Additionally, H&M is celebrating its third year of partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.

"We're so grateful to continue our partnership with H&M, who shares our vision in creating a world where every LGBTQ young person can thrive just as they are," said Shira Kogan (she/her), Director of Corporate Partnerships at The Trevor Project. "Our research shows that although LGBTQ young people experience a number of unique challenges, 'chosen family' is frequently cited as one of the top ways they find joy and strength, underscoring the important message behind this campaign. H&M's generous donation will help The Trevor Project scale our counselor training program as we prepare to expand our digital crisis services globally later this year."

Beginning June 15th, H&M will be matching donations to The Trevor Project up to $150,000 to further their mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide. The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis programs on platforms where young people spend their time: a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

"Now in its third year, our ongoing partnership with The Trevor Project assists in supporting and amplifying the incredibly vital and life-saving work of their organization," says Carlos Duarte, President of H&M Region Americas. "We know now more than ever the services provided by Trevor are a vital lifeline to so many in our communities."

A chosen family is made up of people with non-biological bonds who have intentionally chosen to support and love one another. What brings them together is the shared feeling of togetherness. The H&M "My Chosen Family" campaign brings together several such families to share their stories and discuss the topic of family and what it means to them. Locally in the U.S., model Richie Shazam is continuing her work with H&M and has teamed up to highlight the meaning of the campaign, as well as her chosen family and what they mean to her.

"I always enjoy continuing to work with H&M on meaningful projects. Highlighting the importance of 'Chosen Family' in our community feels so necessary right now," says Shazam. "To also be able to support H&M's work with The Trevor Project and Marsha P. Johnson Institute just makes it that much more important."

To join the mission and donate to The Trevor Project, visit TRVR.org/Pride22

