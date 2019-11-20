H&M USA Celebrates Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday
Nov 20, 2019, 11:21 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H & M USA is happy to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season by providing time off for its employees, as well as giving back to those in need.
This year, H&M will celebrate Thanksgiving by giving its more than 16,000 employees in the United States the day off, as it has done for the past several years. This is a direct example of the company value "We Believe in People" and allows employees to enjoy a day of rest with family and friends.
Following Thanksgiving, H&M will help customers get in the holiday spirit by offering 30% off their entire purchase on Black Friday, both in store and online. In addition, customers can round out the holiday with Cyber Monday savings of 30% off their online purchase.
In the spirit of the holidays and giving back to local communities, H&M has launched their yearly holiday gift card campaign. This year, H&M is supporting the GLAM4GOOD Foundation by donating 5% of all gift cards sold from November 7th to December 25th, 2019, both instore and online for an amount up to $400,000.
GLAM4GOOD is a non-profit organization that creates and celebrates social impact, and empowerment through beauty and style. The GLAM4GOOD Foundation harnesses the healing power, joy, and attention that fashion and beauty bring to raise awareness, bolster self-esteem, promote healing, honor courage and provide life-changing makeovers, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives for everyday heroes and people in need.
