H&M USA Celebrates Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday

Following Thanksgiving, H&M will help customers get in the holiday spirit by offering 30% off their entire purchase on Black Friday, both in store and online. In addition, customers can round out the holiday with Cyber Monday savings of 30% off their online purchase.

In the spirit of the holidays and giving back to local communities, H&M has launched their yearly holiday gift card campaign. This year, H&M is supporting the GLAM4GOOD Foundation by donating 5% of all gift cards sold from November 7th to December 25th, 2019, both instore and online for an amount up to $400,000.

GLAM4GOOD is a non-profit organization that creates and celebrates social impact, and empowerment through beauty and style. The GLAM4GOOD Foundation harnesses the healing power, joy, and attention that fashion and beauty bring to raise awareness, bolster self-esteem, promote healing, honor courage and provide life-changing makeovers, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives for everyday heroes and people in need.

For more information please contact:

Email: Mediarelations.us@hm.com

H&M, 110 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

http://hm.com

