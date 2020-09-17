H&M USA Launches Limited-Edition Artist Collection In Celebration Of National Voter Registration Day

H&M worked with artists and creators from different communities around the USA to create bi-partisan artwork encouraging people to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day utilizing H&M's new Blanks collection of elevated basics. The artwork also pays homage to the hometowns of the artists and highlights the importance H&M places on support of local communities around the country where its collaborators, customers and employees live and work. Artists who participated in the collaboration include Baron Von Fancy and Sophia Chang of New York City, Sheila Rashid of Chicago, Gunner Stahl of Atlanta, Greg Mike , founder of ABV AGENCY + GALLERY , of Florida and Reality To Idea by Joshua Vides of Los Angeles. H&M is a brand that believes in people, and chose one of their own, employee and artist Trevonne Deveaux , as the seventh collaborator for the collection. The artist's voter tees will be available for purchase online at hm.com and H&M locations in their respective hometown.

The limited-edition pieces are meant to underline the importance of 'using your voice for change and to encourage customers to exercise their right to vote this fall. The H&M Votes x Blanks Artist Collab aligns with H&M's larger Voter Registration initiative, launched on September 1st, which is focused on providing education on voting rights as well as voter registration access to both H&M staff and customers leading up to the 2020 election.

H&M is extremely proud to team up with these creatives to make their art accessible and affordable for all who love both fashion and art, in a continuation of other past collaborations with artists such as Alex Katz and Jeff Koons. Collaborations have been a hallmark of the H&M brand for years, helping to democratize fashion for all. As a part of this collaboration, H&M USA will make donations to the ACLU chapters of each of the artists hometowns.

