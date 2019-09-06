H&M USA Launches Men's Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry

Landry celebrates Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry with a campaign and video shot around New York City. From a coffee shop, to playing ball with a young fan, to walking his dog, Landry shows off his favorite H&M essential items for the modern man's wardrobe. Through the streets, parks, and shops of the city, Jarvis wears the fashion in his own way, showcasing his style and personality.

"I'm so excited to partner with H&M for my Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry collection. Each of these pieces speaks to my personal style and I know my fans will love them as much as I do," says Jarvis Landry, American football wide receiver.

"We are thrilled about this partnership for the fall season and the chance to allow fans of both H&M and Jarvis to experience his personal style through his favorites from the collection," said Martino Pessina, President of H&M North America.

Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry highlights key and timeless pieces from the fall 2019 assortment. The collection consists of cashmere roll neck sweaters, smartly tailored trousers, checkered peacoats, and shearling collared jackets in a warm range of navy blue, camel, gray, and off-white colorways. Thoroughly modern yet nostalgic in tailoring, styling, and expression, Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry presents the sartorial traditions of the modern man.

