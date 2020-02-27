H&M USA Launches Men's Spring Essentials Selected by D'Angelo Russell

Spring Essentials Selected by D'Angelo Russell highlights athletic inspired pieces and versatile wardrobe must-haves in neutral tones of camel, black, and various shades of white. Key pieces include water resistant, rust-colored anoraks, slim fit joggers that are both casual and office friendly, modern and minimal utility shirts, and lightweight plaid topcoats that can transform any outfit. Complete with 19 styles ranging from $12.99 to $69.99, Spring Essentials Selected by D'Angelo Russell is stylish and cool, yet comfortable, functional, and flexible; the pieces are perfect for both casual, day-time activities and more polished gatherings.

"I'm honored to be able to share my personal style with fans and customers! Can't wait to see how people individually add their own take on 'Spring Essentials Selected By D'Angelo Russell!" said D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo shows off his effortless style with a campaign and video shot in the streets of California. The camera follows D'Angelo as he gives a glimpse into his daily life and interests, whether it be shooting winning hoops at the neighborhood basketball court, flipping through records at a vintage record shop, or arriving to a basketball stadium filled with screaming fans. Mixing relaxed pieces with more classy ones, D'Angelo wears the collection in his own unpredictable, no-fuss fashion.

To view the new collection, please click here

For campaign images, please click here

For collection images, please click here

Contact Information:

Media Relations

MediaRelations.us@hm.com

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 51 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

