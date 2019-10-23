H&M USA Launches Spanish Site

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further engage with the local community, H&M USA is thrilled to now offer customers the opportunity to enjoy the brand's website in a way that speaks directly to them. Now with a simple click, any US based customer has the option to use all existing H&M website services in Spanish.

Offering HM.com in Spanish is a perfect example of how the brand is looking to connect with all existing and future fashion fans. Customers can now shop in the language of their choice.

"The H&M brand currently operates in 50 online markets, in 20 respective languages, so it was an easy decision to extend our site to our US Spanish speaking community of fashion fans," says Stefan Vos, CFO H&M North America.

In addition to this exciting news, H&M is dedicated to making the customer experience even better through a myriad of new tech features. Launched in 2019, new tools including Find in store, In-store mode, Ship to store, Notify and the product Sustainability tool will all help to streamline shopping in a variety of ways.

Find in-store and In-store mode allows shoppers to identify if their "favorite" H&M pieces are available at a specific H&M location. Ship to store is for those customers that prefer to shop online and pick up at their local H&M (available in select cities). Notify sends customers alerts when their favorite products have returned for purchase to the website and the Sustainability Tool offers fans full transparency on where items are made, and the types of materials used.

Customers are also encouraged to sign up for the H&M Member loyalty program, to receive rewards, personalized offers, access to exclusive events and services as well as opportunities to earn points. Not a Member? Sign up here.

To view HM.com in Spanish click here.

