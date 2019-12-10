HMC Partners Announces Affiliation with Cetera and Plans for Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMC Partners, a North Carolina based practice has joined Cetera® Advisor Networks LLC as part of the Summit Financial Networks region. Supporting nearly $270 Million AUM, the practice is led by President, A. Gib McEachran and Vice President, John W. Hardy.

The firm offers wealth and retirement guidance to families and professionals in North Carolina's Triad Region where McEachran and Hardy also host a radio show, "Money Matters." With a client-centric, advisory focus and commitment to creating solutions for the underserved, the firm fosters long-term relationships in the community by offering sound financial guidance backed by a belief that "your money matters."

Gib McEachran said, "We conducted a two and a half-year search for a new broker-dealer and ultimately felt that Cetera's regional affiliation model created opportunities for efficiencies and elevated service to our clients. It also positions our firm for growth via its merger and acquisition expertise. We value the backing of a large firm like Cetera combined with the boutique service offered by Summit."

Marshall Leeds, President of Summit Financial Networks, said, "With our specialty-focused resources and a commitment to service, we're excited to support the next chapter of growth for HMC with Gib, John and their team."

"The flexible business model we offer, backed by the strength and economies of scale gained through affiliation with a national network, has helped more firms progress and reach the next milestone for their business. HMC Partners expressed a desire in aligning with a firm that values people over numbers and I'm confident they made the right choice with Cetera," said Tom Taylor, President and CEO of Cetera Advisor Networks.

Cetera plans to continue attracting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a mindset of growth, innovation and enhancing the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Adriana Senior

Cetera Financial Group

310.341.1833

adriana.senior@cetera.com

Sean Mogle

Finn Partners

cetera@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group