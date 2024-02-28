HMH Acquires Award-Winning Software Company Writable, Launches Emerging Technology Incubator HMH Labs

HMH Labs will leverage generative AI and other emerging technologies to create effective, impactful solutions for educators with Writable CEO and co-founder Andrew Goldman at the helm

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced it has acquired award-winning software company Writable, building on a longstanding partnership between the organizations that includes the integration of Writable's research-backed writing assessment and practice solution with HMH's core ELA offerings for grades 3-12.

With the acquisition of Writable, HMH will also establish HMH Labs, a new incubation team focused on the development and customer experience of emerging technologies, including generative AI, in support of HMH's high-tech, high-touch vision for K-12 learning. Led by Writable CEO and co-founder Andrew Goldman, who will become Executive Vice President of HMH Labs, the group will expand upon and support HMH's focus on innovative technology and continue to develop Writable.

"HMH is excited to welcome the talented team from Writable into the HMH community," said HMH CEO and President, Jack Lynch. "We have already seen the transformative power of Writable and are excited to harness the agile development capabilities of Andrew and team through HMH Labs in service of empowering educators and deepening the connection between teacher and student."

The HMH Labs team will build on the Writable experience to explore and develop cutting-edge solutions that drive student growth by creating differentiated and dynamic learning experiences that constantly improve based on learner and teacher interaction.

"At Writable, we have worked to tackle the challenges and inequities students and teachers face with innovative and forward-thinking technology solutions," said Andrew Goldman, CEO at Writable. "As we enter the AI age of technology, we see tremendous opportunity to leverage HMH's unparalleled curriculum and customer relationships to deliver edtech's next chapter to connect students and teachers in thinking, writing, and communication. We're excited for the opportunity to build HMH Labs in this spirit."

HMH and Writable have collaborated as partners since 2018, when Writable's research-backed tool for personalized writing feedback and revision for grades 3-12 was first integrated into HMH Into Reading and HMH Into Literature. Since then, Writable and HMH have continuously leveraged customer feedback to refine the solution to maximize student efficacy and teacher productivity.

Last fall, Writable launched new OpenAI-powered integrations that enable teachers to incorporate AI-suggested feedback and scores into their instruction, saving valuable time teachers can use to invest in student connections. This solution reinforces HMH's commitment to a human-centered approach to advanced technology like generative AI, one that enables and extends the valuable work of teachers, blending the best of technology with the best of the classroom experience.

Writable has won accolades both as an integrated and standalone solution, most recently being named Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9–12 in the SIIA CODiE Awards. Current Writable customers will continue to receive the support, service, and innovation they have come to expect and love, and all contracts and quotes with schools and districts will be honored.

