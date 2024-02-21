HMH Launches Immersive and Dynamic Learning Experience with HMH Classcraft

Classcraft saves teachers time and deepens student engagement by transforming the K-8 ELA and Math classroom experience with standards-aligned lessons, real-time insights and GenAI capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced HMH Classcraft, which facilitates immersive and dynamic learning experiences that help teachers deliver engaging, standards-aligned, high-impact and responsive instruction in real time.

Classcraft addresses some of the most pressing and time-consuming issues facing educators today—the challenge of managing myriad digital solutions and hours of time spent planning, finding the right resources, and delivering instruction to support all levels of learners within the classroom.

"Teaching is an art, and increasingly, educators must wade through a complex world of point solutions to do their jobs. This takes time and focus away from meaningful classroom connection. With Classcraft, we are simplifying the educator experience with easy-to-use, integrated classroom management capabilities," said Jim O'Neill, HMH Executive Vice President and General Manager, Core Solutions. "This solution maximizes teacher efficiency and efficacy so that they can spend more time on the most transformative and critical piece of education: the student-teacher relationship."

With daily, research-based and standards-aligned lessons drawn from HMH's best-in-class math and ELA solutions, Into Math® (K–8), HMH Into Reading® (K–5), and HMH Into Literature® (6–8), Classcraft increases student engagement with proven instructional strategies like Turn and Talk, while supporting synchronous classroom learning. It provides formative assessment insights in real time, enabling teachers to adjust their instruction to re-teach a lesson or cover a prerequisite skill in a smaller group. Teachers can control all the screens in their classroom, including those of students, which can help them support keeping students on task.

Key Classcraft Features

Integrated Curriculum Planning: Ready-made ELA and Math standards-aligned lessons are conveniently available from the HMH Ed learning platform. Teachers can adjust instruction, adding and reorganizing parts of the lesson to meet their needs.





Classroom Orchestration: Classcraft aligns instructional components like assignments, discussions and assessments to foster effective whole class learning and help teachers manage the flow of a lesson. A powerful three-screen experience allows teachers to control not only what the class is seeing, but also what students are seeing on their individual devices.





Interactive Instruction and Engagement Tools: Robust tools, several powered by GenAI, are designed to make learning interactive and immersive and enable teachers to put into practice the most efficacious instructional strategies, like Turn and Talk, Polls, and Words to Learn. Teachers can engage students in a range of learning activities, from collaborative routines to individual tasks.





Real-Time Insights Dashboard: Classcraft aggregates and displays real-time insights on student performance and readiness, allowing teachers to quickly adapt instruction to the needs of individual students or entire classrooms.





Support for All Educators: Classcraft is designed to support teachers at all experience levels. Newer teachers will benefit from streamlined planning and easy to use instructional tools, while more experienced teachers will both save time planning and have the data to deliver on responsive teaching at their fingertips.

Classcraft, the company, was acquired by HMH in 2023. The original platform will no longer be available as of June 30, 2024. HMH Classcraft will embody the spirit and objectives of the original platform and many new features will be announced in the coming months. Learn more about HMH Classcraft here.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

